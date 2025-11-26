How To Delete Users On PS4

Deleting a user on a PS4 is useful when you want to free up space, remove an old profile or tidy up a shared console. Each user account stores saved games, screenshots, settings and login details, so removing it can help improve performance and organisation. The process is simple once you know where the user management settings are located. Below is a clear and detailed guide with an introduction and numbered subheadings, written in the same style as your previous articles.

Understand What Happens When You Delete a User

Before deleting a user, it is important to know what will be removed. Deleting a user profile from a PS4 permanently erases all saved data linked to that profile. This includes game progress, screenshots, uploaded data and any personal settings. If the user has a PlayStation Network (PSN) account, it will not be deleted—only the local PS4 profile is removed. Once deleted, the data cannot be restored unless previously backed up to PS Plus cloud storage or an external drive.

Log In With an Admin Account

To delete a user, you must be logged into a profile with administrative rights. The primary user of the console automatically has admin access. If you are not using an admin profile, you will not see the option to delete other users. Turn on the PS4 and choose the main user profile. This ensures you have full access to system settings and user management options.

Go to Settings and Find User Management

From the PS4 home screen, scroll to the top row and select Settings, which is represented by a toolbox icon. Inside the settings menu, scroll down until you find Login Settings or Family and Parental Controls, depending on your console version. Under Login Settings, you will see the option for User Management. Select it to access the controls for adding or deleting user profiles.

Select the Delete User Option

Inside User Management, choose Delete User. The console will display a list of all user accounts saved on the PS4. Scroll through the list and select the user you want to remove. The system will warn you that all saved data and screenshots belonging to this user will be permanently deleted. Make sure you are selecting the correct profile before proceeding.

Confirm the Deletion to Complete the Process

After selecting the user, press Delete. The PS4 will ask you to confirm once more. Select Yes to finalise the deletion. The console will then remove the profile and all associated data. Once complete, the user will no longer appear on the login screen, and the space previously used by their data will be freed.

Consider Backing Up Data Before Deleting

If you are deleting your own profile or a profile belonging to someone who still wants their saved games, ask them to back up their data first. They can upload to PS Plus Cloud Storage or copy files to a USB drive. Backing up prevents the loss of important game progress or personal files.

Restart the Console and Verify Removal

Once deletion is complete, restart the PS4 to refresh the system. When the console restarts, only the remaining users will appear on the login screen. If the removed profile still shows, repeat the deletion steps or check if you deleted the correct user.

