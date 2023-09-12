If you want to back up your Gmail contacts or transfer them to another email service, downloading your contacts is a simple process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you how to download contacts from Gmail

Method 1: Using Google Contacts (Web Version)

Open Google Contacts

Go to Google Contacts and sign in to the Google account associated with the contacts you want to download.

Select Contacts

On the left-hand sidebar, click on “Contacts.” This will display all your Gmail contacts.

Choose Export

Click the “More” button (three vertical dots) located above your contacts list.

Start Exporting:

From the dropdown menu, select “Export.”

Customize Export Settings

You’ll be presented with export options

Which contacts to export: Choose whether you want to export all contacts or select specific groups. Which export format: Choose “Google CSV” for compatibility with most email services or “vCard” if you plan to import them into another Gmail account.



Export

Click the “Export” button. A file will be generated and downloaded to your computer.

Method 2: Using Gmail (Web Version)

Open Gmail

Go to Gmail and log in to your Gmail account.

Access Google Contacts

Click on the “Google Apps” icon (represented by a grid of squares) in the upper-right corner of the Gmail interface.

Navigate to Contacts

Select “Contacts” from the dropdown menu.

Export Contacts

In the Google Contacts interface, click on “More” (three horizontal lines) on the left-hand sidebar.

Export

From the dropdown menu, choose “Export.”

Customize Export Settings

Follow the same steps as mentioned in Method 1, steps 5 and 6.

Export

Click the “Export” button to generate and download the file.

Method 3: Using the Gmail Mobile App

If you prefer using your mobile device, you can also download your contacts using the Gmail mobile app:

Open Gmail App

Launch the Gmail app on your mobile device and sign in if you’re not already.

Access Google Contacts

Tap the three horizontal lines (menu) in the upper-left corner.

Navigate to Contacts

Scroll down the menu and select “Contacts.”

Export Contacts

Tap the three vertical dots (More options) icon, often located at the top-right or bottom-right of the Contacts screen.

Export

Choose “Export” from the menu.

Customize Export Settings

Follow the same steps as mentioned in Method 1, steps 5 and 6.

Export

Tap the “Export” button to generate and download the file to your mobile device.

Your Gmail contacts will be saved in the selected format (Google CSV or vCard), ready for backup, transfer, or import into other email services. Remember to keep this file secure, as it contains your contact information. That is how to download contacts from Gmail.

Also Read: How To Create A Gmail Account Without A Phone Number

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...