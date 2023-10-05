How to Download Music from YouTube – A Step-by-Step Guide

Downloading music from YouTube allows you to enjoy your favorite songs offline, whether on your computer, phone, or music player. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to download music from YouTube using different methods to download music from YouTube.

Method 1: Using a YouTube Video to MP3 Converter

Step 1: Find the YouTube Video

Go to YouTube and find the video that contains the music you want to download.

Step 2: Copy the Video URL

Copy the URL of the YouTube video from the browser’s address bar.

Step 3: Use an Online Converter

Visit an online YouTube to MP3 converter website, such as YTMP3.cc, Y2Mate, or 320ytmp3.

Paste the copied YouTube URL into the converter’s input field.

Step 4: Convert and Download

Click the “Convert” or “Start” button on the converter website.

Once the conversion is complete, a “Download” or “Download MP3” button will appear. Click it to save the MP3 file to your device.

Method 2: Using YouTube Premium

Step 1: Sign Up for YouTube Premium

Subscribe to YouTube Premium, which offers an official way to download videos and music for offline use.

Step 2: Find the Music Video

Search for the music video you want to download within the YouTube app or website.

Step 3: Download the Video

Below the video player, you’ll see a download icon (usually a downward arrow). Click it to download the video.

To access your downloaded content, go to the “Library” or “Downloads” section of the YouTube app.

Method 3: Using a Desktop Software

Step 1: Download and Install the Software

Visit the official website of a YouTube video downloader software like 4K Video Downloader (https://www.4kdownload.com/products/product-videodownloader).

Download and install the software on your computer.

Step 2: Copy the Video URL

Find the YouTube video you want to download and copy its URL from the browser.

Step 3: Use the Software

Open the YouTube video downloader software.

Click the “Paste Link” button. The software will analyze the URL.

Step 4: Choose Download Options

Select your preferred video quality and format (e.g., MP3 for audio-only) from the available options.

Step 5: Start Downloading

Click the “Download” button to start downloading the video or audio.

Step 6: Access Your Downloads

Once the download is complete, you can find your music files in the folder you specified in the software settings.

Downloading music from YouTube can be done through various methods, including online converters, YouTube Premium, or dedicated desktop software. Depending on your preferences and needs, choose the method that works best for you to enjoy your favorite music offline. Remember to respect copyright laws and only download content for personal use or if you have the necessary rights to do so.

