How to Make WhatsApp Video/Audio Calls on Your Laptop

WhatsApp is a versatile messaging platform that allows users to send messages, make voice calls, and even engage in video calls. While WhatsApp is primarily designed for mobile devices, you can also make video calls on your laptop or desktop computer. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to how to make WhatsApp video calls on laptop.

Requirements

A laptop or desktop computer with a webcam and microphone.

A stable internet connection.

The WhatsApp mobile app installed and set up on your smartphone.

A web browser (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari).

How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls on Laptop

Open Your Web Browser: Launch your preferred web browser on your laptop. Visit WhatsApp Web: Go to the WhatsApp Web website by typing “web.whatsapp.com” into your browser’s address bar and press Enter. Access WhatsApp on Your Smartphone: Take your smartphone and open the WhatsApp mobile app. Access WhatsApp Web on Mobile: On Android: Tap the three dots in the top-right corner to open the menu.

Select “WhatsApp Web.”

On iPhone

Tap “Settings” at the bottom right of the screen.

Select “WhatsApp Web/Desktop.” Scan the QR Code: Use your smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code displayed on your laptop’s screen. This action will link your WhatsApp mobile app with WhatsApp Web on your laptop. Start a Video Call: After successfully scanning the QR code, your WhatsApp account is now accessible on your laptop. You can start a video call in two ways: Option 1: Using the Chat Window: Click on an existing chat with the contact you want to video call. In the chat window, click on the camera icon to initiate a video call.

Option 2: Using the Contacts Tab: Click on the “New chat” icon in the top left corner (pen and paper icon). Search for the contact’s name or number and click on it. In the chat window, click on the camera icon to start a video call.

Accept the Call: On your smartphone, you will receive a call notification. Accept the call to begin the video conversation. Enjoy Your Video Call: Your WhatsApp video call will now take place on your laptop. Make sure your laptop’s webcam and microphone are functional for a smooth call experience. End the Call: To end the video call, simply click the red phone icon on your laptop screen or the “End call” button on your smartphone.

Making WhatsApp video calls on your laptop provides a more extensive and comfortable view for your conversations. By following these steps, you can seamlessly connect with friends and family through video calls using WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop computer.

