How To Draw Anime Boy

Drawing an anime boy is a creative way to practice character design and improve your art skills. Anime characters are known for their expressive features and stylized appearance. By focusing on basic shapes and proportions, you can draw a simple yet recognizable anime boy.

Draw the Head

Start by sketching a circle for the head. Below the circle, draw a pointed chin to create a slightly oval shape. This gives the typical anime face shape.

Add Guidelines

Draw a vertical line down the center of the face and a horizontal line across the middle. These help you place the eyes and other features evenly.

Draw the Eyes

On the horizontal guideline, draw two large eyes. Anime eyes are usually wide and expressive. Start with curved top and bottom lines, then add circles inside for the pupils. Leave small white spots in the pupils to make them shine.

Sketch the Nose and Mouth

Draw a small line or dot for the nose, just below the eyes. For the mouth, draw a short curved line under the nose. Keep both simple, as anime features are often minimal.

Add the Hair

Draw the hair with spiky or layered shapes around the head. Use long, jagged lines or soft curves depending on the style you want. Make sure the hair overlaps the forehead slightly.

Draw the Ears and Neck

Add ears on each side of the head, between the eye line and the bottom of the nose. Then draw two straight lines down from the jaw to form the neck.

Add the Body and Clothes

Sketch the shoulders and upper body. Keep the shoulders narrow. Draw a T-shirt or hoodie with simple lines. You can add folds to make the clothing look natural.

Finalize Your Drawing

Go over your pencil lines with a pen or darker pencil. Erase the extra guidelines. You can add shading or color if you like.

Also Read: How To Draw A Strawberry