How To Draw Bart Simpson

Bart Simpson is a popular character from The Simpsons, known for his spiky hair and mischievous smile. Drawing him is fun and easy if you follow a few basic steps. With practice, you’ll be able to sketch him in no time.

Start with the Head

Draw a rectangular shape for the head. The top should be flat and the sides straight, but leave the bottom open for the neck. At the top of the head, draw nine evenly spaced spikes to form Bart’s iconic hair.

Add the Eyes and Nose

Inside the head, draw two large circles that slightly overlap for the eyes. Add small black dots inside for the pupils. Draw a curved line to the left of the eyes for his nose.

Draw the Mouth

Under the nose, sketch a wide curved line for the mouth. Add a small line at each corner of the mouth to show his cheek. Inside the mouth, draw a row of small rectangles to show his teeth, and a curve below for the tongue.

Sketch the Ears and Neck

Draw a simple C-shape on the side of the head for the ear. Inside the ear, add two small curved lines to show detail. Then, draw two short vertical lines under the head for the neck.

Draw the Body

From the neck, draw downward lines to form the shoulders and sides of the body. Bart usually wears a short-sleeved T-shirt, so add sleeves and the hemline at the waist. Keep the body smaller compared to the head to match his cartoon proportions.

Add Arms and Legs

Draw straight arms coming out from each sleeve, and add small hands with simple fingers. For the legs, draw short tubes under the shirt. Add shoes at the bottom with rounded toes and soles.

Final Details

Go over your drawing with a pen or darker pencil. Erase extra lines. Add small details like the outline of his shorts, his socks, and the pattern of his shoes.

