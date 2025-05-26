Drawing an elephant can be a fun and easy activity for children. With its big ears, long trunk, and thick legs, an elephant is one of the most recognizable animals. Kids can use simple shapes and lines to create a cute and friendly elephant. Here’s how to draw elephant for kids.

Draw the Elephant’s Head

Start by drawing a large oval shape for the head. This oval can be slightly sideways to give the elephant a soft look. Leave space underneath for the trunk.

Add the Trunk

From the bottom of the head, draw a long curved shape going down and curling back up—this is the elephant’s trunk. Make it thick and rounded at the end.

Draw Big Ears

On both sides of the head, draw large ear shapes. The ears should look like big curved flaps, a little like the shape of a leaf. Elephants have very big ears, so don’t be afraid to exaggerate their size.

Sketch the Eyes and Mouth

Inside the head oval, draw two small circles for the eyes. Add tiny dots inside for pupils. Above the eyes, you can add small curved lines for eyebrows. Then draw a small smile near the bottom of the head to make the elephant look happy.

Add the Body

Draw a large oval under the head for the body. Make it wider than the head. You can connect the head and body with two short lines for the neck area.

Draw the Legs and Feet

Draw four thick legs coming down from the body. Make them short and slightly rounded at the bottom. Add small lines near the bottom of each leg to show the toes.

Add the Tail and Details

Draw a short tail at the back of the body with a small tuft of hair at the end. You can also draw some lines inside the ears and trunk to add detail.

Colour Your Elephant

Use grey for the body, and light pink for the inside of the ears or cheeks. Kids can also be creative and use any colours they like.

