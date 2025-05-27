How To Dress A Baby With Fever At Night

When your baby has a fever, knowing how to dress them at night is important for their comfort and recovery. Babies can’t regulate their body temperature like adults, so they need help staying cool without getting cold. The goal is to keep them at a comfortable temperature while allowing the fever to come down naturally. Here is how to dress baby with fever at night.

Choose Light and Breathable Clothing

If your baby has a fever, avoid overdressing. Use a lightweight cotton onesie or a short-sleeved bodysuit. Soft, breathable fabrics help release heat and prevent overheating. Avoid thick clothes, heavy pajamas, or fleece as these can trap heat and raise body temperature further.

Avoid Too Many Layers

It may be tempting to bundle your baby when they’re unwell, but extra layers can make the fever worse. Stick to one layer of clothing and a light blanket if needed. If your baby is shivering, add a thin layer like a light swaddle or a sleep sack, but remove it once they feel warmer.

Keep the Room Cool

Maintain a room temperature of around 20–22°C (68–72°F). Use a fan or open a window slightly if the room feels stuffy. A cool, well-ventilated room helps your baby rest better and supports the body’s natural cooling process during a fever.

Monitor Your Baby’s Comfort

Feel your baby’s back or chest to check if they’re too hot or cold—not their hands or feet. If they’re sweating or flushed, remove a layer. If they seem chilled, add a light blanket. Keep checking every few hours, especially at night, as fevers can fluctuate.

Don’t Use Cold Packs or Overcool

Avoid putting cold packs or wet towels directly on your baby. It can cause discomfort and sudden chills. Instead, dress them lightly and allow the fever to run its course, unless advised otherwise by a doctor.

If your baby is under 3 months old and has a fever, or the fever lasts more than a day in older infants, contact your healthcare provider. Also seek help if your baby has trouble breathing, persistent crying, or appears very drowsy.

