Bitter kola is a natural plant native to West Africa, known for its strong, bitter taste and its many health benefits. It is commonly used for traditional medicine, boosting energy, and even as a natural remedy for coughs and colds. If you’re new to bitter kola, learning how to eat bitter kola properly is simple.

What is Bitter Kola?

Bitter kola is the seed of the Garcinia kola plant. It looks like a small brown nut with a hard outer shell. Inside is the edible part, which is firm and yellowish. It has a sharp, bitter flavor that may take some getting used to.

How to Prepare Bitter Kola

Before you eat it, you need to remove the outer shell:

Rinse the nut if it is dusty.

Use a knife to crack the shell or break it open with your hands if it’s already loose.

Remove the brown shell and keep the yellow inner seed. This is what you eat.

How to Eat It

Once the outer shell is removed, you can:

Eat it raw by chewing the seed slowly. The taste is very bitter, especially at first.

Swallow the chewed pieces, or spit them out depending on your preference.

Some people prefer to slice it into smaller pieces before chewing.

How Much to Eat

Because of its bitter taste and strong effect, it is best to eat bitter kola in moderation:

One or two seeds per day are enough for most people.

Too much can upset your stomach or make you feel jittery.

Health Uses

People eat bitter kola for many reasons:

To boost energy and alertness

To help with digestion or nausea

To relieve cough or sore throat

To support respiratory health

It is often used as a traditional remedy, but it’s important to consult a health professional if you are using it for medical purposes.

Also Read: How To Draw Hulk