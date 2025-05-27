The Hulk is a strong and powerful superhero known for his green skin and big muscles. Drawing the Hulk can be a fun activity for kids who love comics or cartoons. With a few basic shapes and steps, children can create their own version of this mighty hero. Here is how to draw hulk.

Start with the Head

Begin by drawing a small square or rounded square shape for Hulk’s head. Add two small ears on each side. You can also sketch short hair by drawing zig-zag lines on top of the head.

Add the Face

Inside the head, draw two angry-looking eyes using short lines and curved eyebrows above them. Add a small nose in the middle and a straight or curved line for a frown or a growling mouth.

Draw the Body

From below the head, draw a large rectangle or oval shape for the upper body. Hulk has a big chest and shoulders, so make this part wide and strong-looking.

Sketch the Arms

On each side of the body, draw thick arms with big muscles. You can break the arm into three parts: the upper arm, the elbow, and the forearm. Add fists at the ends by drawing small circles and then shaping them into hands.

Add the Legs

Draw two short but strong legs coming down from the body. Hulk often wears torn pants, so sketch ripped edges at the top of the legs. Make the legs thick and powerful-looking.

Draw the Feet and Details

At the bottom of each leg, draw Hulk’s bare feet. Then go back and add details like muscle lines on the arms, chest, and legs. You can also draw rips in the pants and marks to show movement or strength.

Colour the Hulk

Colour the Hulk with green for the skin and purple for the pants. You can use black for the hair and white for the eyes. Feel free to get creative with the shades of green.

