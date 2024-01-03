How To Exit Incognito Mode: A Quick Guide

Incognito mode, also known as private browsing, is a feature in web browsers that allows you to browse the internet without saving your browsing history. If you’re ready to step out of the shadows and exit incognito mode, here’s a simple guide for the most popular browsers:

How To Exit Incognito Mode on Google Chrome

Windows or Linux Press Ctrl + Shift + N. Mac Press Command + Shift + N. Alternatively, you can click on the incognito icon in the top right corner of the browser and select “Close Incognito Window.”

How To Exit Incognito Mode on Mozilla Firefox

Windows or Linux: Press Ctrl + Shift + P. Mac Press Command + Shift + P. You can also click on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner, select “New Private Window,” and close the private window when done.

How To Exit Incognito Mode on Microsoft Edge

Windows or Linux Press Ctrl + Shift + N. Mac: Press Command + Shift + N. Alternatively, click on the three horizontal dots in the top right, go to “New InPrivate window,” and close the InPrivate window when you’re finished.

Safari

Mac Press Command + Shift + N. Simply close the private browsing window when you’re done.

Brave

Windows or Linux Press Ctrl + Shift + N. Mac Press Command + Shift + N. You can also click on the hamburger menu in the top right corner, select “New Private Window,” and close the private window when you’re finished.

How To Exit Incognito Mode on Opera

Windows or Linux Press Ctrl + Shift + N. Mac Press Command + Shift + N. Alternatively, click on the Opera icon in the top left, select “New private window,” and close the private window when done.

Exiting incognito mode is as simple as that. Remember that while incognito mode doesn’t save your browsing history, it doesn’t make you completely anonymous online. If you’ve logged into any accounts or websites, your activities might still be visible to those services. Always exercise caution when browsing sensitive content online.

