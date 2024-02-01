How To Export Chrome Bookmarks

Chrome Bookmarks are a feature in the Google Chrome web browser that allows users to save website links for quick access. They are important for organizing and keeping track of frequently visited websites, streamlining online research, and maintaining a personalized browsing experience across devices. Because of the importance, you may have sought to move them to another device. here is how to exports chrome bookmarks.

Launch Google Chrome on your computer.

Click on the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the browser window.

Hover over “Bookmarks” and select “Bookmark manager” from the dropdown menu.

In the Bookmark Manager tab, click on the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Export bookmarks” from the dropdown menu.

Choose the location where you want to save the exported bookmarks file and click “Save.”

What is the Shortcut for Exporting Bookmarks in Chrome

Press “Ctrl + Shift + O” (Windows) or “Cmd + Shift + O” (Mac) to open the Bookmark Manager.

From the Bookmark Manager, follow the same steps mentioned above to export bookmarks.

How to Transfer Chrome Bookmarks to Another Computer

After exporting bookmarks from your current computer, transfer the exported bookmarks file to the new computer using a USB drive, email, or cloud storage.

On the new computer, open Google Chrome and follow steps 1 and 2 to access the Bookmark Manager.

Click on the three-dot menu icon in the Bookmark Manager and select “Import bookmarks” from the dropdown menu.

Navigate to the location where you saved the exported bookmarks file and select it.

Click “Open” to import the bookmarks into Google Chrome on the new computer.

By following these steps, you can easily export your Chrome bookmarks and transfer them to another computer, ensuring that your favorite websites and links are accessible wherever you go.

