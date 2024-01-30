Losing contacts can be inconvenient, but there are several methods you can try to recover them.

Check Contact Apps: Some smartphones have a “Recently Deleted” or “Trash” folder within the Contacts app where deleted contacts are temporarily stored before being permanently deleted. Check this folder first to see if your contacts are there.

Restore from Backup: If you regularly back up your device, you may be able to recover deleted contacts by restoring your device from the most recent backup. This can typically be done through your device's settings or a backup service like iCloud or Google Drive.

Use Third-Party Apps: There are many third-party contact recovery apps available for both Android and iOS devices that can help you retrieve deleted contacts. These apps scan your device's storage for deleted contacts and allow you to restore them if they haven't been overwritten.

How to Recover Deleted Contacts from Gmail

If you’ve synced your contacts with your Gmail account, you may be able to recover deleted contacts through Gmail’s interface:

Open Gmail Contacts: Visit the Google Contacts website (contacts.google.com) and sign in with the same Google account that you use on your device.

Access Undo Changes: In the left sidebar, click on "More" and then select "Undo Changes." This will open a window where you can select a time frame to undo changes made to your contacts.

Select Time Frame: Choose the time frame when you believe the contacts were still present, such as "Custom" and selecting the date range when the contacts were deleted.

Confirm Undo: Click on "Confirm" to undo the changes. Gmail will attempt to restore your contacts to their state within the selected time frame.

How to Recover Deleted Contacts Without Google

If you don’t use Google services to store your contacts, there are still some methods you can try to recover deleted contacts:

Check Backup Files: If you regularly back up your device’s data, you may be able to recover deleted contacts by restoring your device from a backup file. This can typically be done through your device’s settings or with third-party backup software.

Check SIM Card: If your contacts are stored on your SIM card, you may be able to recover deleted contacts by accessing your SIM card's storage. Some smartphones have options to import contacts from a SIM card, which can retrieve deleted contacts if they haven't been overwritten.

