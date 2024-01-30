Losing precious photos from your phone can be distressing, but there are steps you can take to recover them. Here is how to recover deleted photos on phone.
- Check Recently Deleted Folder: Many smartphones, such as iPhones and Android devices, have a “Recently Deleted” folder in the Photos app where deleted photos are stored for a limited time before being permanently deleted. Check this folder first to see if your photos are there.
- Use File Recovery Apps: There are several file recovery apps available for both Android and iOS devices that can help you recover deleted photos. These apps scan your device’s storage for deleted files and allow you to restore them if they haven’t been overwritten.
- Restore from Backup: If you regularly back up your phone’s data, you may be able to recover deleted photos from your backup. Restore your device from the most recent backup to retrieve lost photos.
How to Recover Deleted Photos on iPhone
- Check Recently Deleted Album: Open the Photos app and navigate to the “Albums” tab. Look for the “Recently Deleted” album and tap on it. Here, you’ll find photos that were recently deleted, and you can recover them by selecting the photos and tapping “Recover.”
- Use iCloud Photo Library: If you have iCloud Photo Library enabled, deleted photos may still be available in your iCloud account. Open the Photos app, tap on “Photos” at the bottom, then tap “Albums” and scroll down to find the “Recently Deleted” album. Here, you can recover deleted photos within 30 days of deletion.
- Restore from iTunes Backup: If you regularly back up your iPhone to iTunes on your computer, you can restore deleted photos by connecting your iPhone to your computer, launching iTunes, selecting your device, and choosing the option to restore from a backup.
How to Recover Deleted Photos on Google Drive
- Check Trash/Bin: If you’ve deleted photos from Google Drive, they may still be in the Trash or Bin folder. Open Google Drive on your computer or mobile device, navigate to the Trash/Bin folder, and look for the deleted photos. You can select the photos and choose to restore them to their original location.
- Restore from Revision History: If you made changes to a Google Drive file, including deleting photos, you can use the Revision History feature to revert to an earlier version of the file that contains the deleted photos.
How to Recover Permanently Deleted Photos from Gallery Without Backup
- Use File Recovery Software: There are several third-party file recovery software programs available for both Windows and Mac computers that can help you recover permanently deleted photos from your device’s storage. These programs scan your device’s storage for deleted files and allow you to restore them if they haven’t been overwritten.
- Contact Professional Data Recovery Services: If you’re unable to recover deleted photos using software or other methods, you may need to enlist the help of professional data recovery services. These services specialize in recovering lost data from storage devices and may be able to retrieve your deleted photos.
Also Read: How To Find Lost Photos In Google Photos: A Step-By-Step Guide
