How To Find Out When PayPal Account Was Created: A Step-By-Step Guide

Your PayPal account holds valuable information, including its creation date, which can be useful for various reasons. Whether you need to track your account’s history or for verification purposes, here is how to find out when PayPal account was created.

Start by visiting the PayPal website and logging in to your account using your credentials. Ensure that you have access to the email address associated with your PayPal account as you may need it for verification purposes. Once logged in, navigate to the “Settings” or “Profile” section of your PayPal account. This is typically located in the top-right corner of the screen. Click on your profile icon or username to access the dropdown menu, then select “Settings” or “Profile.” Within the Settings or Profile section, look for an option labeled “Account Information” or something similar. This is where you’ll find details about your PayPal account, including its creation date. Once you’ve accessed the Account Information section, locate the option that displays your account details. This may be labeled as “Account Details,” “Account Summary,” or similar. Within this section, you should be able to view information such as your account type, status, and creation date. In some cases, PayPal may require you to verify your identity before granting access to certain account details, including the creation date. Follow the prompts to complete any identity verification steps, which may involve providing additional information or confirming your identity using security questions or other methods. Once you’ve successfully accessed your account information, locate the field or section that displays the creation date of your PayPal account. Take note of this date for your records or any verification purposes you may have.

Keeping track of important account details like the creation date can be beneficial for record-keeping, verification, and other purposes. If you encounter any issues or have difficulty accessing this information, don’t hesitate to reach out to PayPal’s customer support for assistance.

Also Read: How To See Who Views Your Instagram Profile