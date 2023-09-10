Forgetting your Wi-Fi password can be frustrating, especially when you want to connect a new device or share it with a guest. Fortunately, there are several ways to retrieve your Wi-Fi password on various devices. Here’s a guide on how to find your wi-fi password on different devices.

On a Windows PC

Method 1: Check Your Router

Most routers have a default Wi-Fi password printed on a label. Check the sides or bottom of your router for a sticker with the Wi-Fi network name (SSID) and password.

Method 2: Use a Previously Connected Device

If you have a Windows PC that was previously connected to the Wi-Fi network, you can find the password there. Open the Command Prompt as an administrator. You can do this by searching for “Command Prompt” in the Start menu, right-clicking it, and selecting “Run as administrator.” In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter: Scroll down to the “Security settings” section, and you’ll find the Wi-Fi password next to “Key content.”

On a Mac

Method 1: Use Keychain Access

On your Mac, go to the “Applications” folder and open the “Utilities” folder. Then, open “Keychain Access.” In the Keychain Access window, select “System” under “Keychains” and “Passwords” under “Category.” Locate your Wi-Fi network name (SSID) and double-click it. In the new window that opens, check the box next to “Show Password.” You’ll be prompted to enter your Mac’s username and password. After doing so, you’ll see the Wi-Fi password in the “Show Password” field.

On a Mobile Device (iOS and Android)

Method 1: Check Router Label

Similar to Windows PCs, you can check your router for a label that displays the default Wi-Fi network name (SSID) and password.

Method 2: Use a Previously Connected Device

Note: This method requires that you have a mobile device already connected to the Wi-Fi network.

On your mobile device, go to the Wi-Fi settings. Find your connected Wi-Fi network (SSID) and tap on it. Look for an option like “Show Password” or “Share Password.” Tapping this option will display the Wi-Fi password.

Method 3: Access Router Settings (Advanced)

This method may require you to access your router’s settings, which can vary by router brand and model.

Open a web browser on your mobile device. Enter your router’s IP address in the browser’s address bar. Common addresses include 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. You may need to consult your router’s manual or manufacturer’s website for the specific address. Log in to your router’s settings page. You may need to enter a username and password. If you haven’t changed these from the default, check your router’s documentation for the defaults. Navigate to the Wi-Fi or Wireless settings section. Look for the Wi-Fi password. It may be listed as the WPA2 key or something similar.

Finding your Wi-Fi password can vary depending on the device you’re using and whether you have access to a previously connected device. Always ensure you have permission to access your router’s settings if you choose the advanced method. That is how to find your wi-fi password on different devices.

Also Read: How To Improve Wi-Fi Speed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...