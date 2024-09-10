How To Fix A Leaking Tap: A Step-By-Step Guide

A leaking tap is more than just a nuisance; it can also waste water and increase your utility bills. Fortunately, fixing a leaking tap is a manageable task that you can tackle yourself with a few basic tools and a bit of know-how. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to fix a leaking tap efficiently.

Identify the Type of Tap

Before you start, it’s important to identify the type of tap you have. There are several common types:

Compression Taps: These have separate hot and cold handles and use a rubber washer to control the flow of water.

Ball-Faucet Taps: These single-handle taps use a ball mechanism to regulate water flow.

Ceramic Disk Taps: These taps have a single lever and use a ceramic disc to control water flow.

: These taps have a single lever and use a ceramic disc to control water flow. Cartridge Taps: These taps also have a single lever and use a cartridge to regulate the flow of water.

Understanding your tap type will help you choose the correct repair method.

Gather Your Tools and Materials

You’ll need the following tools and materials:

Adjustable wrench or pliers

Screwdrivers (flathead and Phillips)

Replacement parts (e.g., washers, O-rings, cartridges, or ceramic disks)

Plumber’s tape

Cloth or rag

Turn Off the Water Supply

Before you start any repair work, make sure to turn off the water supply to the tap. You can do this by locating the shut-off valves under the sink and turning them clockwise. If you can’t find these valves, you may need to turn off the main water supply for the house. Open the tap to drain any remaining water and prevent spills.

Disassemble the Tap

Carefully disassemble the tap to access the internal components:

Compression Taps: Remove the handle by unscrewing the screw (often hidden under a decorative cap). Pull off the handle, then use a wrench to remove the packing nut and lift out the stem. Replace the washer at the end of the stem.

Ball-Faucet Taps: Remove the handle and cap, then use a special ball-faucet tool (usually included with replacement parts) to remove the ball. Replace the seals and springs inside.

Ceramic Disk Taps: Remove the handle and unscrew the retaining nut to access the ceramic disk. Replace the disk if it's worn or damaged.

Cartridge Taps: Pull out the cartridge (sometimes it requires a cartridge puller). Replace the cartridge or its O-rings if necessary.

Inspect and Replace Worn Parts

Examine the components you’ve removed. Look for signs of wear, such as cracks or deterioration. Common parts that may need replacing include:

Washers: For compression taps, replace the rubber washer at the end of the stem.

O-Rings: Replace any damaged O-rings on cartridge or ceramic disk taps.

Cartridges: For cartridge taps, replace the entire cartridge if it's defective.

Springs and Seals: For ball-faucet taps, replace worn springs and seals.

Reassemble the Tap

Once you’ve replaced the worn parts, reassemble the tap in the reverse order of disassembly:

Compression Taps: Reinsert the stem, tighten the packing nut, and reattach the handle.

Ball-Faucet Taps: Reinstall the ball, cap, and handle.

Ceramic Disk Taps: Replace the ceramic disk and secure the retaining nut.

Cartridge Taps: Insert the new cartridge and reattach the handle.

Turn On the Water Supply

After reassembling the tap, turn the water supply back on by opening the shut-off valves or main water supply. Slowly turn the tap on to check for leaks and ensure that it’s functioning properly. If the tap still leaks, double-check your work and make sure all parts are properly installed and tightened.

Test and Finalize

Test the tap by turning it on and off several times to ensure it operates smoothly and doesn’t leak. If everything is working correctly, clean up your work area, and store your tools and any remaining parts.

