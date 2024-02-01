fbpx
    How To Hide Apps On iPhone

    Hiding apps on your iPhone can help maintain privacy and organization. Here is a simple process how to hide apps on iPhone.

    1. Using App Library
    • Swipe left on your home screen to access the App Library.
    • Tap the search bar at the top and type the name of the app you want to hide.
    • Press and hold the app icon until a menu appears.
    • Select “Remove App” or “Hide” from the menu.
    • Choose “Remove from Home Screen” to hide the app but keep it accessible in the App Library.
    1. Creating a Folder
      1. Drag the app icon you want to hide on top of another app to create a folder.
      2. Once the folder is created, drag the app you want to hide to the second page of the folder.
      3. Swipe to the first page of the folder, and the app will be hidden from view.
    2. Using Screen Time
      1. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions.
      2. Turn on Content & Privacy Restrictions if it’s not already enabled.
      3. Tap on “Allowed Apps” and deselect the apps you want to hide.

    How to Hide Apps on Android

    Android devices offer various methods for hiding apps, depending on the manufacturer and Android version. Here are some common methods:

    1. Using Built-in Features
      • Some Android devices have a built-in app hiding feature. You can usually find it in the Settings app under “Security” or “App Drawer Settings.”
      • Look for options like “Hide Apps,” “App Lock,” or “Secure Folder.”
      • Follow the on-screen instructions to select the apps you want to hide and complete the process.
    2. Third-Party Apps
      • If your device doesn’t have a built-in app hiding feature, you can download third-party apps from the Google Play Store.
      • Apps like Nova Launcher, Apex Launcher, and App Hider allow you to hide apps with additional customization options.
    3. Using Launchers
      • Some custom launchers offer the ability to hide apps. Install a launcher like Nova Launcher or Action Launcher from the Google Play Store.
      • Long-press on the home screen to access launcher settings, then look for options related to hiding apps.

    Damaris Gatwiri

