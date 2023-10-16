How to Hide Your Snapchat Score: Protecting Your Privacy

Snapchat, the popular multimedia messaging app, assigns a “Snapchat score” to each user based on their activity within the app. While some users like to display their scores proudly, others prefer to keep this information private. If you’re interested in hiding your Snapchat score, here’s a step-by-step guide on how hide your Snapchat score.

Step 1: Open Snapchat

Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone. Make sure you are using the most up-to-date version of the app, as the steps may vary slightly between versions.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top left or top right corner of the screen. This will take you to your Snapchat profile.

Step 3: Adjust Privacy Settings

On your profile page, look for the gear or settings icon in the top right corner of the screen. This icon typically represents your account settings. Tap on it to access your Snapchat settings.

Step 4: Navigate to ‘Who Can…?’

In your account settings, scroll down and find the “Who Can…” section. This section contains various privacy settings for your Snapchat account.

Step 5: Select ‘See My Snapchat Score’

Under the “Who Can…” section, locate the option that says “See My Snapchat Score.” Tap on this option to customize your score visibility.

Step 6: Choose Your Preferred Privacy Setting

You’ll have multiple privacy settings to choose from. They typically include:

Everyone : This setting allows all Snapchat users to see your score.

: This setting allows all Snapchat users to see your score. My Friends : Only your friends on Snapchat can see your score.

: Only your friends on Snapchat can see your score. Only Me: This setting ensures that your score is private, and only you can see it.

Step 7: Save Your Settings

Once you’ve selected your preferred privacy setting, be sure to save your changes. On most versions of Snapchat, you can save your settings by tapping the “Save” button or a similar option.

Step 8: Confirm Your Choice

Snapchat may ask you to confirm your choice, especially if you select the “Only Me” setting. Follow any on-screen prompts to confirm your decision.

Step 9: Verify Your Decision

After confirming your decision, your Snapchat score will be set to your chosen privacy setting, and your score will only be visible to the selected group.

Hiding your Snapchat score is a straightforward process that allows you to maintain your privacy within the app. Remember that while this setting can hide your score, it won’t hide other activity, such as your snaps, chats, or stories, which can still be visible to friends based on your privacy settings.

By following these steps, you can decide who has access to your Snapchat score and enjoy a more private Snapchat experience.

