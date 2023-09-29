How to Insert a Watermark in Microsoft Word: A Step-by-Step Guide

Watermarks are useful for adding a professional touch to your documents or for marking them as confidential or draft. In Microsoft Word, you can easily insert a watermark with text or an image. This step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of how to insert a watermark in Microsoft word.
Step 1: Open Your Document
Launch Microsoft Word and open the document in which you want to insert a watermark.
Step 2: Access the Watermark Menu
- For Microsoft Word 2010 and later versions (2013, 2016, 2019, Microsoft 365):
- Go to the “Design” tab in the ribbon at the top of the Word window.
- Look for the “Watermark” button in the “Page Background” group. Click on it.
- For Microsoft Word 2007:
- Click on the “Page Layout” tab in the ribbon.
- Find the “Watermark” option in the “Page Background” group. Click on it.
Step 3: Choose a Watermark
A gallery of predefined watermarks will appear. You can select from options like “Confidential,” “Draft,” or custom text. You can also create a custom watermark.
- Predefined Watermarks: Click on one of the predefined watermarks to insert it directly into your document. These are often used for common watermarking needs.
- Custom Watermark: If you want to add a custom watermark (text or image), follow these steps:
- In the “Watermark” menu, select “Custom Watermark.”
- A “Printed Watermark” dialog box will appear.
- To insert text, check the “Text Watermark” option. Enter your text in the provided box.
- You can customize the font, size, color, and layout of the text.
- To insert an image, check the “Picture Watermark” option. Click on “Select Picture” to choose an image from your computer.
- Adjust the scale, washout, and alignment of the image.
- Click “OK” when you’re satisfied with your choices.
Step 4: Adjust Watermark Settings (Optional)
You can further customize your watermark by adjusting its settings:
- To change the watermark’s orientation, return to the “Watermark” menu and select “Page Watermark.” You can choose “Diagonal,” “Horizontal,” or “Vertical” as your orientation.
- To remove the watermark, go back to the “Watermark” menu and select “Remove Watermark.”
Step 5: Save Your Document
Once you’ve inserted and configured your watermark to your satisfaction, make sure to save your document to preserve the changes.
Adding a watermark to your Microsoft Word document is a simple yet effective way to enhance its appearance or designate its status. Whether you’re marking a document as “Confidential” or adding your company’s logo, these steps allow you to customize watermarks to suit your needs.
Also Read: How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word: A Step-By-Step Guide