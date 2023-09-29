How to Insert a Watermark in Microsoft Word: A Step-by-Step Guide

Watermarks are useful for adding a professional touch to your documents or for marking them as confidential or draft. In Microsoft Word, you can easily insert a watermark with text or an image. This step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of how to insert a watermark in Microsoft word.

Step 1: Open Your Document

Launch Microsoft Word and open the document in which you want to insert a watermark.

Step 2: Access the Watermark Menu

For Microsoft Word 2010 and later versions (2013, 2016, 2019, Microsoft 365): Go to the “Design” tab in the ribbon at the top of the Word window. Look for the “Watermark” button in the “Page Background” group. Click on it.

For Microsoft Word 2007: Click on the “Page Layout” tab in the ribbon. Find the “Watermark” option in the “Page Background” group. Click on it.



Step 3: Choose a Watermark

A gallery of predefined watermarks will appear. You can select from options like “Confidential,” “Draft,” or custom text. You can also create a custom watermark.

Predefined Watermarks: Click on one of the predefined watermarks to insert it directly into your document. These are often used for common watermarking needs.

Click on one of the predefined watermarks to insert it directly into your document. These are often used for common watermarking needs. Custom Watermark: If you want to add a custom watermark (text or image), follow these steps: In the “Watermark” menu, select “Custom Watermark.” A “Printed Watermark” dialog box will appear. To insert text, check the “Text Watermark” option. Enter your text in the provided box. You can customize the font, size, color, and layout of the text. To insert an image, check the “Picture Watermark” option. Click on “Select Picture” to choose an image from your computer. Adjust the scale, washout, and alignment of the image. Click “OK” when you’re satisfied with your choices.

If you want to add a custom watermark (text or image), follow these steps:

Step 4: Adjust Watermark Settings (Optional)

You can further customize your watermark by adjusting its settings:

To change the watermark’s orientation, return to the “Watermark” menu and select “Page Watermark.” You can choose “Diagonal,” “Horizontal,” or “Vertical” as your orientation.

To remove the watermark, go back to the “Watermark” menu and select “Remove Watermark.”

Step 5: Save Your Document

Once you’ve inserted and configured your watermark to your satisfaction, make sure to save your document to preserve the changes.

Adding a watermark to your Microsoft Word document is a simple yet effective way to enhance its appearance or designate its status. Whether you’re marking a document as “Confidential” or adding your company’s logo, these steps allow you to customize watermarks to suit your needs.

Also Read: How To Delete A Page In Microsoft Word: A Step-By-Step Guide

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...