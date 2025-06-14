A text box in Microsoft Word allows you to place and move blocks of text anywhere in your document. It’s useful for creating sidebars, quotes, headings, or customized layouts. Word offers both preset and customizable text boxes that make formatting quick and simple. Here is how to insert text box in Word.

Open Your Word Document

Start by opening the document where you want to insert the text box. Place your cursor where the text box should appear, or simply click anywhere in the document to begin. Go to the Insert Tab

At the top of the Word window, click the Insert tab. This opens a toolbar with various options for adding elements to your document. Click on Text Box

In the Text group on the right, click Text Box. A dropdown menu will appear with built-in styles like “Simple Text Box,” “Quote,” or “Sidebar.” Choose a Preset or Draw Your Own

To use a ready-made design, click on one of the preset text boxes. It will appear in your document and you can move or resize it as needed.

To create your own, select Draw Text Box at the bottom of the menu. Click and drag your mouse in the document to draw a custom-sized text box.

Type and Format Your Text

Click inside the text box and start typing. You can use the Home tab to change the font, size, color, and alignment of the text. Text inside a text box can be formatted just like regular text. Move and Resize the Text Box

Click the edge of the text box to move it around the page. Use the small circles at the corners and sides to resize it. You can position it freely without affecting your main content. Customize the Appearance

To change the border or background of the text box, click on it, then go to Format (or Shape Format). Here, you can:

Add a border or outline

Change the fill color

Apply text effects and shadows

Remove the Text Box (If Needed)

To delete a text box, click on its border and press Delete on your keyboard.

