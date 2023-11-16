How to Join Discord on PS5: A Step-by-Step Guide

Discord is a popular communication platform that allows users to connect via text, voice, and video. While Discord doesn’t have a dedicated app for PS5, you can still join Discord on your PS5 using a web browser. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to join Discord on PS5:

How to Join Discord Using PS5 Web Browser

Turn on Your PS5 Power on your PS5 and navigate to the main dashboard. Open the Web Browser Locate the web browser on your PS5. You can find it in the main menu. Navigate to Discord Use the on-screen keyboard to type in the Discord web address: https://discord.com Login or Sign Up If you already have a Discord account, log in using your credentials. If not, sign up for a new account. Access Discord Once logged in, you’ll have access to Discord’s web version. While it might not offer the full functionality of the desktop app, you can still participate in servers, chat, and voice channels.

Tips for Better Discord Experience on PS5

Use a Keyboard Connect a USB or Bluetooth keyboard to your PS5 for easier text input on Discord.

Bookmark Discord After accessing Discord through the web browser, consider bookmarking the page for quicker access in the future.

Voice Chat While the PS5 browser might not support Discord’s full voice chat features, you can still use in-game chat for communication during gaming sessions.



Considerations

The Discord experience on PS5 may not be as seamless as on a PC or dedicated app, but it provides a viable option for communication.

Keep an eye out for official Discord app releases or updates that might be compatible with PS5 in the future.

By following these steps, you can access Discord on your PS5 and stay connected with your communities while gaming.