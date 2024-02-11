fbpx
    How To Know My Airtel Number

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Forgetting your phone number can happen to anyone, but luckily, there are easy ways to retrieve it. If you’re an Airtel user and need to know your Airtel number for various purposes, such as recharging or sharing with friends, this article will guide you how to know my Airtel number quickly and hassle-free.

    Check Your Phone Settings

    One of the easiest ways to find your Airtel number is by checking your phone’s settings. Follow these steps:

    • For Android Phones: Go to “Settings” > “About phone” > “Status” or “SIM status” and look for your phone number under “My phone number.”
    • For iPhone: Navigate to “Settings” > “Phone” > “My Number” to view your Airtel phone number.

    Dial USSD Code

    Airtel provides a USSD code that allows you to check your phone number directly from your device. Simply dial *121# and follow the on-screen instructions. You’ll find an option to check your Airtel number among the available services.

    Call a Friend or Family Member

    If you have another phone or access to a friend’s phone, you can call or send a text message to a trusted contact and ask them to provide you with your Airtel number. This method is especially useful if you need your number urgently and can’t access your phone settings.

    Check Your SIM Card or Starter Pack

    If you have the physical SIM card or starter pack that came with your Airtel connection, your phone number is usually printed on it. Look for a section labeled “Phone Number,” “MSISDN,” or “SIM Card Number” on the packaging or the SIM card itself.

    Contact Airtel Customer Service

    If you’re unable to retrieve your Airtel number using the methods above, you can contact Airtel customer service for assistance. Dial the Airtel customer care number (198 or 121) from your Airtel phone or visit the nearest Airtel store for support. Provide them with your SIM card details, and they should be able to assist you in retrieving your phone number.

    How To Find Out When PayPal Account Was Created: A Step-By-Step Guide

    How To Apply For A New Number Plate In Kenya Online

