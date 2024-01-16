How To Retrieve KPLC Token Account Number

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) token account numbers are essential for purchasing electricity tokens and keeping track of your usage. You may be asking how to know my KPLC token account number. Here are several methods to retrieve it

Check Your Electricity Bill

Your KPLC token account number is usually printed on your electricity bill. Look for a section labeled “Account Number” or “Meter Number.” The account number is a unique identifier associated with your electricity meter.

KPLC token account number?

ACTARIS Meter Box. Dial 100 and then press enter or # HEXING Meter Box. Dial 804, then press enter or # CONLOG Meter Box. Dial #100, then enter or press # SHENZEN Meter Box. Press 65, then enter. In some cases, 000# and 100# also work when trying to get your KPLC prepaid meter number.

Contact KPLC Customer Care

Reach out to KPLC customer care through their hotline. You can call their customer care number at 7771 or 0703070707 or 0732170170 or visit their official website for alternative contact options. Provide them with your meter number and request your account number.

Visit the KPLC Website

The KPLC website may provide an online platform where you can log in and access your account details, including your account number. Check the website for any login or account retrieval options.

Mobile App

If KPLC offers a mobile app, consider downloading and installing it on your smartphone. Log in using your credentials or register if you haven’t already. The app may display your account number along with other account details.

Visit a KPLC Customer Service Center

If you prefer in-person assistance, you can visit a KPLC customer service center. Provide them with your meter number, and they should be able to assist you in retrieving your account number.

Email Inquiry

Send an email to KPLC customer support (customercare@kplc.co.ke) explaining that you need assistance in finding your account number. Include your meter number and any relevant details.

Tips

Ensure that you have your meter number on hand when making inquiries.

When using SMS or email, double-check the information you provide to avoid errors.

Be prepared to answer security questions to verify your identity when contacting customer care.

Always keep your account number in a secure place for easy access when needed. If you face challenges retrieving your account number, don’t hesitate to contact KPLC customer support for assistance.

Also Read: How To Load Prepaid Meter Token: A Step-By-Step Guide