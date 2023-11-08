PayPal offers prepaid cards that allow you to make purchases or withdraw funds from your PayPal account wherever Mastercard is accepted. Follow these steps on how to link a PayPal Prepaid card to your PayPal Account:

If you haven’t already done so, activate your PayPal Prepaid Card. This usually involves calling a provided number or visiting a website and entering the card details to activate it.

Log In to Your PayPal Account

Open a web browser and go to the PayPal website (paypal.com). Log in to your PayPal account using your email address and password.

Access the “Wallet” Section

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the “Wallet” section. This is where you manage your payment methods.

Link a Card

In the “Wallet” section, locate and select “Link a card.” This will allow you to add your PayPal Prepaid Card to your account.

Enter Card Details

You’ll be prompted to enter the card details, including the card number, expiration date, and security code (usually found on the back of the card). Make sure to enter the information correctly.

Confirm and Verify

After entering the card details, you’ll be asked to confirm and verify your card. This usually involves a small verification charge that will be refunded to your card. PayPal does this to ensure that you have access to the card.

Check Your Card Statement

Open your PayPal Prepaid Card statement to find the verification charge. It may take a few business days to appear on your statement. Once it does, note the exact amount of the charge.

Confirm the Amount

Return to your PayPal account and click on the card you linked. You’ll be asked to confirm the verification amount you found on your card statement.

Your PayPal Prepaid Card is Linked

After you’ve successfully entered and confirmed the verification amount, your PayPal Prepaid Card is now linked to your PayPal account. You can use it to make online purchases, send money, and manage your finances.

Set Your Preferred Payment Method

In your PayPal settings, you can set your PayPal Prepaid Card as your preferred payment method if you want it to be the primary source of funds when you make purchases or send money through PayPal.

Using Your PayPal Prepaid Card

You can use your linked PayPal Prepaid Card just like any other debit or credit card when making payments online or in-store. It’s linked to your PayPal account for easy access to your PayPal balance.

Managing Your PayPal Prepaid Card

You can check your card balance and transactions through the PayPal Prepaid Card website or mobile app. It’s a convenient way to manage your funds.

By following these steps, you can easily link your PayPal Prepaid Card to your PayPal account, making it accessible for online purchases, sending money, and managing your finances.

