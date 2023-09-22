How to Link Your LinkedIn Profile to Twitter: A Step-by-Step Guide

LinkedIn and Twitter are valuable platforms for networking, job searching, and sharing professional updates. Linking your LinkedIn profile to your Twitter account can help you seamlessly share your LinkedIn activity with your Twitter followers. Here’s a step-by-step guide to show you how to link LinkedIn profile to Twitter.

Start by opening your preferred web browser and visiting LinkedIn. Log in to your LinkedIn account using your credentials.

Access Your LinkedIn Settings

Once you’re logged in, click on your profile picture in the upper right-hand corner of the LinkedIn homepage. In the dropdown menu, select “Settings & Privacy.”

Navigate to the ‘Account’ Tab

Within the “Settings & Privacy” section, click on the “Account preferences” tab on the left-hand side.

Access the ‘Partners and Third-Party Services’ Section

Scroll down to find the “Partners and third-party services” section. Here, you will see the option to “Share your LinkedIn activity on Twitter.”

Connect Your Twitter Account

Click on “Change” next to “Twitter settings.” This will prompt you to log in to your Twitter account or authorize LinkedIn to access your Twitter account if you’re not already logged in.

Authorize the Connection

LinkedIn will request permission to post updates on your Twitter feed.

Also Read: How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages: A Step-by-Step Guide

Click “Authorize app” or a similar option to grant this permission.

Choose What to Share

After authorizing the connection, you can customize what you want to share from LinkedIn to Twitter. LinkedIn provides options such as sharing all LinkedIn activity or only specific updates.

Save Your Settings

Once you’ve made your selections, click the “Save changes” button to confirm and save your settings.

Test the Connection

To ensure everything is working correctly, post a LinkedIn update or make a change to your LinkedIn profile. If the connection is successful, you should see the option to share it on Twitter. Check your Twitter feed to verify that the update appears there.

Adjust Your Settings as Needed

If you ever want to change your sharing settings or disconnect LinkedIn from Twitter, you can revisit the “Partners and third-party services” section in your LinkedIn settings.

Tips

Be mindful of what you share. While linking LinkedIn to Twitter can be convenient, remember that your LinkedIn audience may have different expectations than your Twitter followers. Tailor your updates accordingly.

Use hashtags strategically. If you want to increase the visibility of your LinkedIn posts on Twitter, consider including relevant hashtags that can help your tweets reach a broader audience.

Keep your audience in mind. Ensure that your LinkedIn updates are valuable and relevant to your Twitter followers to maintain engagement.

By following these steps, you can link your LinkedIn profile to Twitter, making it easier to share your professional updates and activities with your Twitter network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...