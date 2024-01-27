Loading your NCBA prepaid card via M-Pesa is a convenient way to add funds to your card for various transactions. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to load NCBA prepaid card via M-Pesa.

Before initiating the transaction, make sure you have enough funds in your M-Pesa wallet to cover the amount you want to load onto your NCBA prepaid card.

On your mobile phone, navigate to the M-Pesa menu. This is typically accessed through the M-Pesa app or by dialing the USSD code *234#. From the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option, which is usually option 4 on the menu. Next, select the “Paybill” option from the list of services provided. Enter the NCBA prepaid card paybill number 445992. This number is specific to NCBA prepaid card loading transactions. If you don’t have the paybill number, you can usually find it on the NCBA website or by contacting customer support. For the account number, enter your NCBA prepaid card number. This is typically a 16-digit number found on the front of your card. Input the amount you want to load onto your NCBA prepaid card. Make sure it matches the available funds in your M-Pesa wallet. Double-check the paybill number, account number, and amount entered to ensure accuracy. To authorize the transaction, you’ll need to enter your M-Pesa PIN when prompted. After entering your PIN, review the transaction details one last time before confirming. Once confirmed, the transaction will be processed, and the funds will be loaded onto your NCBA prepaid card. You should receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa once the transaction is successful. Additionally, NCBA may also send you a notification confirming the funds have been loaded onto your prepaid card. Once the funds are loaded onto your NCBA prepaid card, you can start using it for various transactions, including shopping, bill payments, and online purchases.

Note

Ensure you have the correct paybill number and account number to avoid errors in the transaction.

Double-check the transaction details before confirming to prevent any mistakes.

Keep your M-Pesa PIN confidential to protect your account from unauthorized transactions.

Contact NCBA customer support if you encounter any issues or require assistance with loading funds onto your prepaid card.

