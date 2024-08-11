Logging out of Twitter is an essential skill for maintaining your online privacy, especially if you’re using a shared or public computer. Whether you want to switch accounts, ensure your information remains secure, or simply end your session, knowing how to log out is crucial. This guide will walk you through the process of how to log out of Twitter, ensuring you can log out effortlessly and securely.

On Desktop

Launch your web browser and go to Twitter’s website. Make sure you’re logged in to your account. On the left-hand side of the screen, you’ll see a navigation menu. Click on your profile picture or the “More” option (represented by three horizontal dots) at the bottom of the menu. In the dropdown menu, find and click on the “Log out” option. Twitter will prompt you to confirm that you want to log out. Click “Log out” again to confirm. Twitter will sign you out of your account and return you to the login page.

On Mobile App

Tap on the Twitter app icon on your smartphone or tablet. Tap on your profile picture or the menu icon (usually represented by three horizontal lines) in the top left corner. Scroll down and tap on “Settings and privacy” from the menu. Within the settings menu, tap on “Your account.” Scroll down and select “Log out.” You will be prompted to confirm that you want to log out. Tap “Log out” again to complete the process. The app will sign you out and bring you to the login screen.

Logging Out of Multiple Accounts

If you’re using multiple Twitter accounts, the process to log out of all of them is straightforward. On the desktop, after logging out of one account, you will be signed out of all accounts currently logged in on that device. On mobile, you need to repeat the log-out process for each account individually.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

If you’re unable to log out because you’ve forgotten your password, use the “Forgot password?” link on the login page to reset it.

If Twitter isn’t logging you out properly, try clearing your browser cache and cookies, then attempt the log-out process again.

For problems with the mobile app, ensure you have the latest version installed or try reinstalling the app.

