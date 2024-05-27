Banana bread is a classic and delicious treat that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a satisfying snack any time of day. Made with ripe bananas, this moist and flavorful bread is easy to whip up at home with just a few simple ingredients. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a beginner in the kitchen, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make banana bread.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

1/3 cup melted butter or oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan or line it with parchment paper for easy removal of the banana bread. In a mixing bowl, peel the ripe bananas and mash them well with a fork or potato masher until smooth. The riper the bananas, the sweeter and more flavorful your banana bread will be. Add the melted butter or oil, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract to the mashed bananas. Stir until well combined. Sprinkle the baking soda and salt over the banana mixture, then gently fold in the all-purpose flour until just combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can result in a dense and tough banana bread. Pour the banana bread batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it out evenly with a spatula. Place the loaf pan in the preheated oven and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean. The top of the banana bread should be golden brown and firm to the touch. Once baked, remove the banana bread from the oven and allow it to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes. Then, carefully transfer the bread to a wire rack to cool completely before slicing and serving. Feel free to customize your banana bread by adding chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit to the batter before baking for extra flavor and texture. Store any leftover banana bread in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the refrigerator for longer freshness.

Also Read: How To Make Zobo Drink