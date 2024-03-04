Homemade chips are a delicious and satisfying snack that you can easily prepare in the comfort of your own kitchen. Whether you prefer classic potato chips or want to experiment with other vegetables like sweet potatoes or zucchini, making chips at home allows you to customize the flavor and seasoning to your liking. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make chips step by step.

Table of Contents Toggle Ingredients

Instructions

Ingredients

2-3 large potatoes (or other vegetables like sweet potatoes or zucchini)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt to taste

Optional seasonings: paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, or any other herbs and spices you like

Instructions

Wash the potatoes thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Using a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer, slice the potatoes into thin, uniform slices. Aim for slices that are about 1/8 inch thick. Place the potato slices in a large bowl of cold water and let them soak for 30 minutes to 1 hour. This helps to remove excess starch from the potatoes and ensures that they crisp up nicely when baked or fried. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) if you’re baking the chips. If you’re frying them, heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or a large pot until it reaches 350°F (180°C). Drain the soaked potato slices and pat them dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Place the potato slices in a large bowl and drizzle them with olive oil. Toss the slices gently to coat them evenly with the oil. Season the potato slices with salt and any other desired seasonings, such as paprika, garlic powder, or onion powder. Toss again to distribute the seasonings evenly.

Baking Method

Arrange the seasoned potato slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Bake the chips in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they are golden brown and crispy. Remove the chips from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before serving.

Frying Method

Carefully add a handful of seasoned potato slices to the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pot. Fry the chips in batches for 2-3 minutes, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Use a slotted spoon or tongs to transfer the chips to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Repeat the frying process with the remaining potato slices, making sure to monitor the temperature of the oil to prevent burning.

Once all the chips are cooked, transfer them to a serving bowl or platter.

Serve the homemade chips immediately as a tasty snack or accompaniment to your favorite sandwiches, burgers, or dips.

Enjoy the crispy goodness of your homemade chips straight from the oven or fryer!

Also Read: How To Make Beans Stew