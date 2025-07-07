Styling edges, also known as baby hair, adds a neat and polished look to any hairstyle. Using gel helps keep the hair smooth, shaped, and in place throughout the day. Whether you want simple swoops or creative designs, making edges with gel is quick and easy with the right technique. Here is how to make edges with gel

Gather Your Materials

To make edges with gel, you will need a strong-hold styling gel, a soft brush or toothbrush, a fine-tooth . comb (optional), a silk or satin scarf, and a little water. You can also use edge control products if you prefer extra hold and shine. Prepare Your Hairline

Start with clean or slightly damp hair along your hairline. If your hair is dry, you can spray a little water to soften it and make it easier to style. Make sure your forehead and hairline are free from oils or lotions so the gel can stick properly. Apply the Gel

Take a small amount of gel on your fingertip and apply it gently to the baby hair along your edges. Start with a little gel—you can always add more if needed. Spread it evenly so each section of the baby hair is coated. Shape the Edges

Use your soft brush or toothbrush to gently smooth and shape the baby hair. Brush the hair in the direction you want it to go, creating swoops, waves, or curls as you like. You can use the fine-tooth comb or your finger to help define the shape and make it look neat. Set the Style

Once you are happy with the look, tie a silk or satin scarf around your edges. Leave it on for about 10 to 15 minutes. This helps the gel set and keeps the edges smooth without frizz. After removing the scarf, your edges will be laid and neat. Maintain Your Edges

Throughout the day, avoid touching your edges too much so they stay in place. If you see any flyaway baby hairs, you can use a small brush or finger with a dab of gel to smooth them back down.

Also Read; How To Make A Drum With A Tin