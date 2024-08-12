If you’re craving a rich, creamy dessert but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen, fudge made with condensed milk is your perfect solution. This classic treat combines the smoothness of condensed milk with the sweetness of chocolate, creating a delicious confection that’s surprisingly easy to make. Whether you’re a novice cook or a seasoned baker, this recipe will guide you through the steps on how to make fudge with condensed milk.

Ingredients

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional: nuts, marshmallows, or dried fruit for added texture and flavor

Instructions

Begin by lining an 8×8-inch baking dish with parchment paper or aluminum foil. This will help you remove the fudge easily once it’s set. Leave a slight overhang on the sides to make lifting the fudge out of the pan simpler. In a medium saucepan, combine the sweetened condensed milk, butter, and a pinch of salt. Place the saucepan over medium heat and stir constantly to prevent burning. Continue stirring until the butter is fully melted and the mixture is smooth. Once the butter and condensed milk are blended, reduce the heat to low. Add the chocolate chips to the saucepan and stir continuously. The chocolate chips will gradually melt into the mixture, creating a smooth, glossy fudge base. Once the chocolate is completely melted and incorporated, remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the vanilla extract to enhance the flavor. If you’re adding nuts or other mix-ins, fold them in at this stage. Pour the fudge mixture into the prepared baking dish. Use a spatula to spread it evenly and smooth the top. If you’re adding extra toppings like a sprinkle of sea salt or additional nuts, do so now. Refrigerate the fudge for at least 2 hours, or until it is firm and set. Once chilled, lift the fudge out of the pan using the parchment paper or foil. Cut into squares with a sharp knife. If you have difficulty cutting, let the fudge sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften slightly.

Enjoy the fudge immediately or store it in an airtight container. The fudge will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks, or you can freeze it for longer storage.

