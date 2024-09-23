Ginger biscuits are a classic treat known for their warm, spicy flavor and delightful crunch. Perfect with a cup of tea or as a snack, these biscuits are easy to make and sure to impress. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a batch that will fill your kitchen with a comforting aroma. Here’s how to make ginger biscuits.

Ingredients

225g (1 ¾ cups) all-purpose flour

all-purpose flour 1 tsp baking soda

baking soda 2 tsp ground ginger

ground ginger 1 tsp ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon ½ tsp ground nutmeg (optional)

ground nutmeg (optional) 100g (½ cup) unsalted butter, softened

unsalted butter, softened 100g (½ cup) brown sugar

brown sugar 1 large egg

egg 4 tbsp golden syrup or molasses

golden syrup or molasses A pinch of salt

Sugar for rolling

Instructions

Start by preheating your oven to 180°C (350°F). Line a baking tray with parchment paper to prevent sticking. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg (if using), and salt. This ensures an even distribution of spices. In another bowl, beat the softened butter and brown sugar together until the mixture is light and fluffy. This can be done with a hand mixer or a wooden spoon. Beat in the egg and golden syrup (or molasses) until well combined. The mixture should be smooth and creamy. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring until a soft dough forms. You may find it easier to use your hands as the dough comes together. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes. Chilling helps the flavors meld and makes the dough easier to handle. Once chilled, take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls (about the size of a walnut). If you’d like a sweeter crust, roll each ball in sugar before placing them on the baking tray. Place the dough balls on the prepared baking tray, leaving space between them to allow for spreading. Flatten each ball slightly with your hand or the bottom of a glass. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are firm but the centers are still soft. Remove the biscuits from the oven and let them cool on the tray for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Once your ginger biscuits are completely cool, store them in an airtight container to maintain their freshness. They can last up to a week, though they are often enjoyed long before then!

Ginger biscuits are delightful on their own, but you can elevate your experience by pairing them with:

Their spiciness complements the warmth of your favorite hot beverage.

Use two ginger biscuits to sandwich your favorite ice cream for a delicious treat.

Pair them with a creamy cheese for a sweet and savory contrast.

Also Read: How To Make Fish Cakes With Lucky Star Pilchards