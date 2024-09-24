How To Make Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño poppers are a delicious and spicy appetizer that’s perfect for parties, game days, or a cozy night in. These stuffed and baked treats are easy to prepare and offer a satisfying combination of heat and creaminess. Here’s how to make jalapeno poppers.
Ingredients
- 12 fresh jalapeños
- 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
- 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or a cheese blend)
- 1/2 cup cooked bacon bits (optional)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs (optional, for topping)
- Olive oil (for drizzling)
Instructions
- Preheat the Oven
Start by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C). This ensures that your poppers will bake evenly and become crispy.
- Prepare the Jalapeños
Wash the jalapeños thoroughly. Using a sharp knife, cut each jalapeño in half lengthwise. Carefully remove the seeds and membranes with a spoon or a small knife. This step will help reduce the heat if desired, but feel free to leave some seeds for extra spice.
- Make the Filling
In a mixing bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, shredded cheese, bacon bits (if using), garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until all ingredients are well incorporated and creamy.
- Stuff the Jalapeños
Using a spoon or a piping bag, fill each jalapeño half with the cheese mixture. Be generous with the filling, ensuring each popper is well-stuffed.
- Add Topping (Optional)
If you like a crunchy topping, mix the breadcrumbs with a drizzle of olive oil in a separate bowl. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over the stuffed jalapeños for added texture.
- Bake the Poppers
Arrange the stuffed jalapeños on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake them in the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes, or until the jalapeños are tender and the tops are golden brown.
- Serve and Enjoy
Once done, remove the jalapeño poppers from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Serve warm as an appetizer or snack. They pair perfectly with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Tips
- If you prefer milder poppers, make sure to remove all the seeds and membranes. For more heat, leave some seeds in.
- Feel free to get creative with your stuffing! Try adding ingredients like shredded chicken, different types of cheese, or herbs to customize your poppers.
- You can prepare the jalapeño poppers ahead of time and store them in the fridge before baking. Just increase the baking time slightly if baking straight from the fridge.
