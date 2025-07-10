Kheer is a creamy and traditional Indian rice pudding enjoyed across many cultures in South Asia. Made with rice, milk, and sugar, it’s often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts or raisins. Kheer is simple to prepare and makes a rich, comforting dessert served hot or cold. Here is how to make kheer.

Gather Your Ingredients

To prepare kheer at home, you will need:

– 1 litre of full cream milk

– ½ cup of basmati rice

– ½ cup of sugar (adjust to taste)

– ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder

– A few strands of saffron (optional)

– 2 tablespoons of chopped almonds or cashews

– 1 tablespoon of raisins (optional)

Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for about 20 minutes before cooking.

Boil the Milk

Pour the milk into a large, heavy-bottomed pot and bring it to a boil over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom. Once the milk starts boiling, lower the heat and let it simmer.

Add the Rice

Drain the soaked rice and add it to the simmering milk. Stir well and let the rice cook slowly in the milk. Stir often to avoid burning and allow the rice to soften and the milk to thicken. This step may take 25 to 30 minutes.

Add Sugar and Flavour

Once the rice is soft and the milk has thickened, add the sugar. Stir until it dissolves completely. Add the cardamom powder and saffron strands if using. These give the kheer a rich aroma and taste. Let it simmer for another 5 to 10 minutes, stirring gently.

Add Nuts and Raisins

Add chopped almonds, cashews, or raisins to the kheer. You can lightly toast the nuts in ghee before adding for extra flavour. Let the kheer simmer for a few more minutes until the flavours blend nicely.

Serve Warm or Cold

Remove the kheer from heat and let it cool slightly. You can serve it warm for a cozy dessert or chill it in the refrigerator and serve cold. Garnish with extra nuts or a sprinkle of cardamom before serving.

