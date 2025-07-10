Lemon syrup is a sweet, tangy liquid that can be used in drinks, cakes, or desserts. It captures the fresh flavour of lemons and adds a burst of brightness to whatever you use it in. Making lemon syrup at home is easy and requires only a few basic ingredients. Here is how to make lemon syrup.

Gather Your Ingredients

To prepare lemon syrup, you will need:

– 1 cup of fresh lemon juice (about 4 to 5 lemons)

– 1 cup of granulated sugar

– 1 tablespoon of lemon zest

– ½ cup of water

– A small pot, spoon, and clean jar for storage

Make sure to wash the lemons well before zesting and juicing them.

Prepare the Lemon Juice and Zest

Grate the outer yellow part of the lemon peel to collect the zest. Avoid the bitter white part. Then, cut the lemons in half and squeeze them to collect the juice. Remove seeds but keep the pulp for extra flavour, if desired.

Cook the Syrup

In a small saucepan, combine the lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, and water. Stir well and place the pan over medium heat. Continue stirring as the sugar dissolves. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil.

Simmer and Thicken

Let the syrup simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes. This helps the flavours blend and slightly thickens the syrup. Stir occasionally and do not overboil, as you want a pourable consistency.

Strain and Cool

Once done, remove the pan from the heat. If you prefer a smooth syrup, strain it through a fine sieve to remove the zest and any pulp. Let it cool to room temperature.

Store and Use

Pour the cooled syrup into a clean glass jar or bottle with a tight lid. Store it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Use it to sweeten lemonade, drizzle over pancakes or cakes, mix into cocktails, or pour over fruit salads.

