Making lip balm at home is a simple and satisfying process that lets you control the ingredients and choose natural, nourishing options. Homemade lip balm can keep your lips soft, moisturised, and protected from dryness or cracking. You can also customise the scent, texture, and flavour to your liking. Here is how to make lip balm.

Gather Your Ingredients and Tools

To make basic lip balm, you will need:

– 2 tablespoons of beeswax pellets or grated beeswax

– 2 tablespoons of shea butter or cocoa butter

– 2 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil

– A few drops of essential oil (like peppermint, lavender, or vanilla)

– Optional: a small piece of lipstick or natural colour for tint

– A heatproof bowl, saucepan, spoon, and clean containers or lip balm tubes

Ensure your containers are clean and dry before starting.

Melt the Base Ingredients

Place the beeswax, butter, and oil in a heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water (double boiler method). Stir the mixture as it melts, making sure all ingredients blend smoothly. Beeswax will take the longest to melt, so be patient.

Add Colour and Scent

Once everything has melted, remove the bowl from heat. If you want to tint the balm, add a small shaving of lipstick or natural colourant while it’s still warm. Stir well until the colour is evenly blended. Then, add a few drops of essential oil for fragrance and extra benefits.

Pour Into Containers

Carefully pour the warm liquid into your prepared lip balm containers or small jars. You can use a spoon or a small funnel for accuracy. Leave the containers uncovered and allow the balm to cool and solidify completely. This usually takes about 30 minutes at room temperature.

Seal and Store

Once the lip balm has set, place the lids on your containers. Store them in a cool, dry place. Properly made lip balm can last for several months without preservatives, especially if you avoid contaminating it with fingers or moisture.

