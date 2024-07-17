Mango achar is a delicious Indian pickle that adds a burst of flavor to any meal. Made with fresh mangoes and aromatic spices, it’s a perfect accompaniment to rice, curries, or flatbreads. Here’s a simple recipe to on how to make mango achar at home.

Ingredients

3-4 raw mangoes (about 500g), peeled and chopped

3-4 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons red chili powder (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds (optional)

1 cup mustard oil (or any vegetable oil)

2-3 tablespoons vinegar (optional)

1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Mangoes

Start by peeling and chopping the raw mangoes into small pieces. Place the mango pieces in a large bowl and mix in the salt, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Let them sit for about 2-3 hours to release moisture.

Roast the Spices

In a dry skillet, lightly roast the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and fenugreek seeds until fragrant. Allow them to cool slightly, then grind them coarsely using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder.

Combine Ingredients

After the mangoes have released moisture, add the roasted spice mixture to the bowl. Pour in the mustard oil, mixing everything thoroughly. If using, add vinegar and sugar to balance the flavors.

Pack the Achar

Transfer the mango achar mixture to a clean, sterilized jar. Ensure the mango pieces are fully submerged in oil. Seal the jar tightly.

Let It Mature

Store the achar in a cool, dark place for about a week. This allows the flavors to meld and the mangoes to soften. Shake the jar gently every couple of days.

After a week, your mango achar is ready to enjoy! Serve it as a side with rice, dal, or your favorite curry.

Tips for Perfect Mango Achar

Use Firm Mangoes: Choose raw, firm mangoes for the best texture and flavor.

Choose raw, firm mangoes for the best texture and flavor. Adjust Spice Levels: Feel free to adjust the amount of chili powder according to your spice preference.

Feel free to adjust the amount of chili powder according to your spice preference. Storage: Properly sealed achar can last for months. Keep it refrigerated for longer shelf life.

Also Read: How To Make Chicken Pie