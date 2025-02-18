Milk ice blocks are a simple and refreshing frozen treat, perfect for hot days. They are creamy, slightly sweet, and can be flavored with various ingredients like vanilla, chocolate, or fruit. Making them at home is easy and requires just a few basic ingredients. Here is how to make milk ice blocks.

Ingredients

2 cups full-cream milk (or any milk of choice)

¼ cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon vanilla essence (optional)

2 tablespoons cocoa powder (for a chocolate version)

Chopped fruit, sprinkles, or syrup (optional for extra flavor)

Steps to Make Milk Ice Blocks

Prepare the Mixture In a bowl, combine the milk and sugar. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.

If adding flavoring, mix in the vanilla essence or cocoa powder, ensuring it blends smoothly.

For fruit-flavored blocks, blend the milk with mashed or pureed fruit like strawberries, bananas, or mango. Pour into Molds Carefully pour the milk mixture into ice block molds or small plastic cups.

If using cups, cover with foil and insert wooden sticks through the center. Freeze Place the molds in the freezer and let them set for at least 4-6 hours or until fully frozen.

For best results, leave them overnight. Unmold and Enjoy To remove the ice blocks, dip the mold briefly in warm water to loosen them.

Gently pull them out and enjoy a cool, creamy treat.

