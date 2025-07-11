Mince pies are a classic festive treat filled with sweet, spiced fruit mixture wrapped in buttery pastry. They’re popular during the holiday season but can be enjoyed any time of year. Making mince pies at home is simple and allows you to customise the filling and pastry to your taste. Here is how to make mince pies.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make around 12 mince pies, you will need:

For the pastry:

– 2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

– ½ cup (115g) cold butter, diced

– 2 to 3 tablespoons cold water

– A pinch of salt

For the filling:

– 1 to 1½ cups ready-made mincemeat (or homemade if preferred)

– Optional: a splash of brandy or orange zest for extra flavour

You’ll also need a muffin tray, a round cutter, and a smaller cutter for the lids or stars.

Make the Pastry

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Add the diced butter and rub it into the flour with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Gradually add cold water and mix until the dough comes together. Form it into a ball, wrap in cling film, and chill in the fridge for about 30 minutes.

Prepare the Moulds and Preheat the Oven

Lightly grease the muffin tray and preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan) or 400°F. Roll out the chilled pastry on a floured surface to about 3mm thickness.

Cut and Fill the Pies

Use the round cutter to cut out circles large enough to line the muffin holes. Press each circle gently into the tray to form the base. Spoon about one heaped teaspoon of mincemeat into each pie base, being careful not to overfill.

Add the Lids

Cut smaller circles or star shapes from the remaining pastry and place them on top of the filling. Press the edges gently to seal. You can brush the tops with a little milk or beaten egg for a golden finish.

Bake the Pies

Place the tray in the preheated oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown. Once done, remove and let them cool in the tray for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Serve and Store

Dust the cooled mince pies with icing sugar before serving. Enjoy them warm or cold, plain or with cream. Store in an airtight container for up to five days or freeze them for later.

