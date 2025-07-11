Mutton biryani is a rich, aromatic rice dish layered with marinated meat and fragrant spices. It is a popular meal across South Asia, known for its deep flavours and festive feel. Making mutton biryani at home takes time and care, but the result is a delicious and satisfying one-pot dish. Here is how to make mutton biryani.

Gather Your Ingredients

You will need:

– 500g mutton (bone-in pieces preferred)

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 1 cup plain yoghurt

– 2 large onions, sliced

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 2 to 3 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee

– A handful of fresh coriander and mint leaves

– Whole spices (2 bay leaves, 4 cloves, 4 cardamoms, 1 cinnamon stick)

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon turmeric

– 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

– Salt to taste

– A few saffron strands soaked in ¼ cup warm milk (optional)

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Also, marinate the mutton in yoghurt, turmeric, chilli powder, salt, and half the ginger-garlic paste for at least one hour.

Cook the Rice Separately

Boil water in a large pot, add salt and a few whole spices, then add the soaked rice. Cook until it is 70–80% done (the grains should be firm). Drain and set aside.

Prepare the Mutton Curry

In another deep pot, heat oil or ghee. Add cumin seeds and whole spices. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Add the remaining ginger-garlic paste and stir for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft. Then add the marinated mutton and cook on medium heat until the meat is tender and the oil begins to separate. This can take 30–40 minutes. Add a splash of water if needed.

Layer the Biryani

Once the mutton is cooked, reduce the heat. Spread half the rice over the mutton curry. Sprinkle some chopped mint, coriander, and saffron milk. Add the rest of the rice on top, followed by more herbs and any remaining saffron milk.

Cook on Low Heat (Dum Method)

Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid. You can also seal it with foil or dough to trap the steam. Cook on very low heat for 15–20 minutes to allow the flavours to blend. Turn off the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Serve the Biryani

Gently mix the rice and mutton before serving, being careful not to break the grains. Serve hot with raita, salad, or a boiled egg.

