Fresh orange juice made at home is healthier and tastier than store-bought versions. Using a blender makes the process quick and easy, especially if you don’t have a juicer. With just a few oranges and a strainer, you can enjoy a glass of natural, vitamin-rich juice in minutes. Here is how to make orange juice with a blender.

Gather Your Ingredients and Tools

You will need:

– 4 to 6 fresh, ripe oranges

– ½ cup of cold water (optional)

– A blender

– A fine sieve or strainer

– A spoon and a jug or glass for serving

Wash the oranges well to remove any dirt or pesticide residue.

Peel and Prepare the Oranges

Peel the oranges and remove as much of the white pith as possible to reduce bitterness. Break the oranges into segments and remove any seeds if they are present. If your blender is not very strong, you can also cut the segments into smaller pieces.

Blend the Oranges

Place the orange pieces into the blender. If you prefer a lighter juice or your blender struggles with thick mixtures, add a little cold water. Blend the mixture on high for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until smooth and frothy.

Strain the Juice (Optional)

If you like smooth juice without pulp, pour the blended mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth into a jug. Use a spoon to press the pulp and extract more juice. You can skip this step if you prefer thick, pulpy juice.

Chill and Serve

Pour the strained juice into a glass. If you want it colder, add a few ice cubes or refrigerate it for 10–15 minutes. Fresh orange juice is best served immediately to enjoy the full flavour and vitamin content.

Add a Twist (Optional)

You can enhance the flavour by adding a teaspoon of lemon juice, a dash of salt, or a bit of honey if your oranges aren’t very sweet. Some people also blend in a few mint leaves for a refreshing touch.

