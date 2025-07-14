Pork crackling is the crispy, golden skin from a roast pork cut, prized for its crunch and savoury flavour. Making it at home is easy with the right technique. The secret to perfect crackling lies in dry skin, high heat, and proper seasoning. Here is how to make pork crackling.

Choose the Right Cut

For best results, use pork belly or pork shoulder with the skin still on. Look for a cut with a good balance of fat and skin, as the fat helps the skin crisp up while cooking. Make sure the skin is clean and not trimmed too thin.

Dry the Skin Thoroughly

Use a paper towel to pat the pork skin completely dry. Moisture is the enemy of crispy crackling. For even better results, leave the pork uncovered in the fridge overnight so the skin can air-dry. Just make sure it doesn’t touch anything and stays clean.

Score the Skin

Use a sharp knife to score the skin in straight lines, about 1 cm apart. Cut through the skin and fat but not into the meat. This helps the heat penetrate and makes the crackling easier to break apart when cooked.

Season Generously

Rub salt generously into the skin, making sure it gets into the cuts. You can also add a little oil to help the salt stick, though it’s not always necessary. For extra flavour, you may rub in garlic powder, black pepper, or dried herbs—but salt is most important.

Roast with High Heat

Preheat your oven to a high temperature, around 220°C (430°F). Place the pork on a rack in a roasting tray, skin side up. Roast for about 30 minutes or until the skin begins to puff and blister. Then, reduce the oven to 180°C (350°F) and continue roasting until the pork is cooked through.

Check the Crackling

If the skin is not fully crisp after the pork is done, increase the heat again for the last 10 minutes. Watch it closely so it doesn’t burn. You can also use a grill (broiler) to crisp it up for a few minutes.

Rest and Serve

Let the pork rest for 10–15 minutes before cutting. This keeps the meat juicy. Use a sharp knife to slice through the crackling, and serve it as part of a roast meal or on its own as a crunchy snack.

