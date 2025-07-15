Rice Krispie treats are a quick, no-bake snack made with just a few simple ingredients. They’re chewy, crispy, and loved by both kids and adults. You can make them in minutes using marshmallows, butter, and crispy rice cereal. Perfect for parties, lunchboxes, or a homemade dessert. Here is how to make rice krispie treats.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make a standard batch, you will need:

– 3 tablespoons of butter

– 1 packet (about 300g) of marshmallows

– 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal

– Optional: a pinch of salt, vanilla essence, or chocolate chips for extra flavour

You can use mini marshmallows or large ones, as long as they melt easily.

Prepare the Pan

Lightly grease a square or rectangular baking dish (about 9×13 inches) with butter or cooking spray. This helps the treats come out easily after they set.

Melt the Butter and Marshmallows

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Once melted, add the marshmallows and stir constantly until they melt into a smooth, sticky mixture. If you like, stir in a teaspoon of vanilla essence at this stage.

Mix in the Cereal

Remove the pan from heat. Quickly pour in the Rice Krispies and stir until all the cereal is evenly coated in the melted marshmallow mixture. Work fast before it cools and hardens.

Press into the Pan

Transfer the mixture into the greased pan. Using a spatula or clean, buttered hands, press it down gently and evenly into the corners. Don’t press too hard—this helps keep the treats soft and chewy.

Let Them Set

Allow the treats to cool at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Once firm, cut them into squares or rectangles.

Serve or Store

Serve your Rice Krispie treats fresh, or store them in an airtight container for up to three days. You can also wrap them individually for lunchboxes or snacks on the go.

