Rose water, known for its delicate fragrance and beneficial properties, is a versatile ingredient used in skincare, cooking, and wellness routines. Making rose water at home is simple and allows you to enjoy a pure and natural product. Here’s how to make rose water.

Ingredients You’ll Need

1–2 cups fresh rose petals (or 1/2 cup dried rose petals)

Distilled water (enough to cover petals, about 2 cups)

A clean jar or bottle for storage

A small pot with a lid

Strainer or cheesecloth

Select the Right Roses

For the best quality rose water, choose organic roses that are free from pesticides or chemicals.

You can use freshly picked roses from your garden. Make sure to rinse them gently to remove any dirt or insects.

Dried petals work well too, especially if fresh roses are not available. Look for dried petals specifically labeled for culinary or cosmetic use.

Prepare the Rose Petals

If you’re using fresh roses, remove the petals and measure about 1–2 cups. If using dried petals, 1/2 cup is usually enough.

Place the petals in a colander and gently rinse them to ensure they’re clean.

Lightly pat the petals dry with a towel, especially if they are fresh.

Add Water to a Pot

Add enough distilled water to your pot to cover the petals. Be careful not to add too much water; just enough to submerge the petals.

Distilled water is ideal as it helps preserve the rose water and keeps it pure.

Tap water may contain impurities, so using distilled or filtered water is recommended.

Simmer the Rose Petals

To extract the natural oils and fragrance, gently simmer the rose petals over low heat.

Place the petals in the pot and cover them with distilled water.

Cover the pot with a lid and simmer on the lowest heat setting. The water should warm gently, not boil, to preserve the delicate aroma and benefits.

Simmer for about 15–20 minutes, or until the petals lose their color and the water takes on a light pink or yellow tint.

Strain the Rose Water

Once the petals have released their color and scent, strain the rose water.

Use a strainer or cheesecloth to filter out the petals, pouring the rose water into a clean container.

You can compost the used petals if desired.

Let the Rose Water Cool

Allow the rose water to cool to room temperature.

This ensures that no condensation forms inside the storage container, which could dilute the rose water.

Store Your Rose Water

Transfer the rose water to a clean glass bottle or jar with a lid.

For best freshness, store rose water in the refrigerator, where it can last up to two weeks.

If you’re storing it outside the fridge, keep the container in a cool, dark place to maintain its quality.

Final Tips

Rose water is great as a facial toner, in DIY face masks, or as a refreshing mist.

It adds a floral note to desserts, teas, and cocktails.

Homemade rose water has a shorter shelf life than commercial versions, so use it within two weeks or check for any changes in smell or color.

