How To Make Sago Pudding

Sago pudding, with its creamy texture and subtly sweet flavor, is a beloved dessert enjoyed across cultures. Made from sago pearls derived from the pith of tropical palm stems, this pudding offers a delightful combination of simplicity and indulgence. Whether served warm or chilled, it makes for a comforting treat that can be customized with various toppings and flavors to suit your preferences.

Sago pudding originates from Southeast Asia but has gained popularity worldwide for its versatility and ease of preparation. Traditionally associated with celebrations and festive occasions, this dessert has found its way into everyday menus due to its satisfying taste and straightforward cooking process.

Ingredients

Sago Pearls : 1 cup

: 1 cup Water : 4 cups (for boiling sago)

: 4 cups (for boiling sago) Coconut Milk or Milk : 2 cups

: 2 cups Sugar : 1/2 cup (adjust to taste)

: 1/2 cup (adjust to taste) Vanilla Extract : 1 teaspoon (optional, for flavor)

: 1 teaspoon (optional, for flavor) Salt : A pinch

: A pinch Toppings : Fresh fruits, such as mango or strawberries (optional)

: Fresh fruits, such as mango or strawberries (optional) Condensed Milk or Honey: For drizzling (optional)

Instructions

Preparation of Sago Pearls

Place the sago pearls in a fine-mesh sieve and rinse thoroughly under cold running water. This helps remove excess starch and prevents them from sticking together during cooking. Transfer the rinsed sago pearls to a bowl and cover them with water. Allow them to soak for about 15-20 minutes. This step ensures that the pearls cook evenly and become tender.

Boiling the Sago Pearls

In a large saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Drain the soaked sago pearls and add them to the boiling water. Stir gently to prevent sticking. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the sago pearls simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. The pearls will gradually turn translucent, indicating they are cooked through. Once the sago pearls are cooked, drain them using a sieve or colander. Rinse them under cold water to remove excess starch and stop the cooking process. Set aside.

Making the Sago Pudding

In a clean saucepan, combine coconut milk (or milk), sugar, vanilla extract (if using), and a pinch of salt. Stir well to dissolve the sugar and blend the flavors. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching. Once the milk mixture is simmering, add the cooked sago pearls. Stir gently to combine and continue to simmer for another 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together and the pudding to thicken slightly. If the pudding becomes too thick, you can adjust the consistency by adding a little more milk. Conversely, if it’s too thin, continue simmering until it reaches your desired thickness.

Serving and Garnishing

Sago pudding can be enjoyed warm or chilled, depending on your preference. Transfer it to serving bowls or glasses. For added flavor and texture, garnish the sago pudding with fresh fruits like mango, strawberries, or banana slices. Drizzle with condensed milk or honey for extra sweetness, if desired. If serving chilled, refrigerate the pudding for at least 1-2 hours before serving to allow it to set and cool.

