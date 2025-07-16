Sour milk is often used in baking and cooking to add moisture and a subtle tangy flavour. It’s not the same as spoiled milk, but rather a homemade version made by adding acid to fresh milk. It’s a quick substitute for buttermilk and easy to prepare in minutes with simple kitchen ingredients. Here is how to make sour milk.

Gather Your Ingredients

You will need:

– 1 cup of fresh milk (whole or low-fat)

– 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar

– A clean bowl or measuring cup

– A spoon for stirring

The acid (lemon juice or vinegar) causes the milk to curdle slightly, giving it a thickened, sour texture similar to buttermilk.

Pour Milk into the Bowl

Measure 1 cup of milk and pour it into a bowl or measuring jug. Make sure the milk is at room temperature or slightly warm for better results, as cold milk may take longer to react with the acid.

Add the Acid

Stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar. Mix gently with a spoon until well combined. You may notice small curds beginning to form after a few seconds.

Let It Sit

Allow the mixture to sit at room temperature for about 5 to 10 minutes. During this time, the milk will thicken slightly and develop a tangy aroma. This reaction mimics natural souring and makes the milk suitable for use in recipes that call for sour milk or buttermilk.

Use or Store

Once the milk is sour, it’s ready to use in pancakes, scones, muffins, cakes, or marinades. If you’re not using it immediately, you can refrigerate it for up to 24 hours. Stir it well before use, as separation may occur.

