Sour porridge, also known as fermented porridge, is a traditional dish enjoyed for its tangy taste and digestive benefits. It’s common in many African households and made by fermenting maize meal with water over a few days. The result is a smooth, slightly sour porridge that can be served hot with sugar, milk, or even salt depending on preference. Here is how to make sour porridge.

Gather Your Ingredients

You will need:

– 1 cup of maize meal (also called mealie meal or cornmeal)

– 2 to 3 cups of lukewarm water (for fermentation)

– 1 to 2 cups of cold water (for mixing before cooking)

– More water for cooking (about 2 to 3 cups)

– Sugar, milk, or salt (optional, for serving)

– A clean container or bowl with a lid or cloth

Mix Maize Meal with Lukewarm Water

In a clean bowl or container, combine the maize meal with lukewarm water. Stir until smooth with no lumps. The mixture should be runny, like pancake batter. This will allow it to ferment easily.

Leave the Mixture to Ferment

Cover the container with a cloth or loose-fitting lid and leave it in a warm place for 2 to 3 days. Stir once or twice a day. The longer it ferments, the more sour the porridge becomes. You’ll know it’s ready when it smells tangy and slightly sour.

Prepare the Cooking Mixture

Once fermented, stir the mixture to combine any water that may have separated. In a pot, mix about 1 cup of the fermented maize mixture with 1 to 2 cups of cold water. Stir thoroughly to loosen it and avoid lumps.

Cook the Porridge

Place the pot on medium heat and stir continuously. As it heats up, the mixture will begin to thicken. Gradually add more water as needed to reach your desired consistency. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning. The porridge should be smooth, slightly thick, and fully cooked.

Serve Your Sour Porridge

Serve hot with sugar and milk for a sweet version, or with a pinch of salt if you prefer it savoury. Some also enjoy it with butter or sour cream for added flavour.

