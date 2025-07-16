Soya mince, also known as textured vegetable protein (TVP), is a popular meat substitute made from defatted soy flour. It’s affordable, high in protein, and easy to prepare. Once rehydrated and seasoned, it takes on the texture of ground meat and works well in stews, sauces, and savoury fillings. Here is how to make soya mince.

Gather Your Ingredients

You will need:

– 1 cup of dry soya mince

– 2 cups of boiling water

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 1 clove garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon curry powder or spice of choice

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1 tablespoon tomato paste or 1 chopped tomato

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Optional: mixed vegetables, stock cube, or chilli for extra flavour

Rehydrate the Soya Mince

Place the dry soya mince in a bowl. Pour in the boiling water and stir to soak all pieces evenly. Let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes until the mince is soft and fully rehydrated. Once done, drain off any excess water and gently squeeze out extra liquid.

Sauté Onion and Garlic

In a frying pan or saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until soft and golden. Stir in the garlic and cook for another minute to release its flavour.

Add Tomato and Spices

Add the chopped tomato or tomato paste, curry powder, paprika, and any other spices you prefer. Stir well and let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes to form a thick, flavourful base. You can also add a crumbled stock cube at this stage for a richer taste.

Add the Soya Mince

Stir in the drained, rehydrated soya mince and mix thoroughly with the sauce. Cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mince is heated through and has absorbed the flavours. Add a splash of water if it becomes too dry.

Taste and Serve

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once well-cooked and flavourful, remove from heat and serve. Soya mince can be enjoyed with rice, pap, pasta, in tacos, or as a filling for pies and samosas.

Also Read: How To Make Salt Crystals