Spring rolls are a delicious, crispy snack filled with a variety of vegetables, meats, or even noodles. Making them at home is simple, and you can customize the filling to suit your tastes. Whether you prefer them fried or fresh, here’s how to make spring rolls.

Ingredients You’ll Need

Spring roll wrappers (about 10–12 pieces)

1 cup cabbage, shredded

1/2 cup carrots, julienned

1/2 cup bean sprouts (optional)

1/2 cup bell peppers, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cooked chicken, shrimp, or pork, shredded (optional)

2–3 green onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Oil for frying

Flour paste for sealing (1 tablespoon flour mixed with 1 tablespoon water)

Prepare the Filling

The filling can vary depending on your preference, but here’s a classic veggie filling with optional meat.

In a large pan, heat a tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and any other desired vegetables, stirring occasionally. Cook until they are tender but still slightly crisp.

If using cooked chicken, shrimp, or pork, add it to the pan and stir to combine.

Add soy sauce, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix well, and cook for another minute. Remove from heat and let the filling cool.

Prepare the Spring Roll Wrappers

Spring roll wrappers are delicate, so handle them carefully.

Carefully peel off each wrapper and lay it flat on a clean, dry surface. Keep unused wrappers covered with a damp cloth to prevent them from drying out.

In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of flour with 1 tablespoon of water to create a paste for sealing the rolls.

Fill and Roll the Spring Rolls

Follow these steps to wrap the spring rolls neatly:

Place about 1–2 tablespoons of filling on the lower edge of a wrapper. Don’t overfill, as this may cause the roll to burst when frying.

Fold the bottom edge of the wrapper over the filling, then fold in the sides, rolling tightly as you go.

Dab a bit of the flour paste on the top edge of the wrapper to seal the roll. Repeat with the remaining filling and wrappers.

Fry the Spring Rolls

To get a golden, crispy crust, fry the rolls in hot oil.

In a deep pan or skillet, heat oil to 350°F (175°C). There should be enough oil to fully submerge each roll.

Carefully place a few spring rolls in the hot oil, frying until golden brown, about 2–3 minutes per side. Avoid overcrowding, as this lowers the oil temperature.

Remove the rolls and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb excess oil.

Serve and Enjoy

Serve the crispy spring rolls hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Spring rolls pair well with sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, or hoisin sauce.

Final Tips

For a lighter version, you can brush the rolls lightly with oil and bake at 400°F (200°C) for 15–20 minutes, flipping halfway.

Refrigerate leftovers and reheat in an oven or air fryer to retain crispiness.

